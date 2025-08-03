Best Music Stocks To Consider – August 1st

Amazon.com, Apple, and Spotify Technology are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve producing, distributing or monetizing recorded and live music. This category includes record labels, streaming services, music publishers and concert promoters. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to revenues from subscription fees, licensing royalties, digital downloads and ticket sales. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $21.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.96. The company had a trading volume of 85,023,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,567,980. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.23.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.48. The company had a trading volume of 62,930,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,701,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $624.08. 1,709,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $701.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $622.44. The firm has a market cap of $127.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $300.57 and a twelve month high of $785.00.

