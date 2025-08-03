Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOOD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

HOOD stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $113.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $31,078,330.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,142.27. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,026,690 shares of company stock worth $257,160,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Vision MN LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.7% during the second quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 22.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 44.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

