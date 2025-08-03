Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Head to Head Survey

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Balchem and Minerals Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balchem 14.48% 12.41% 9.21% Minerals Technologies 0.10% 10.64% 5.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Balchem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Balchem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balchem $953.68 million 5.20 $128.48 million $4.17 36.49 Minerals Technologies $2.12 billion 0.84 $167.10 million $0.06 940.58

This table compares Balchem and Minerals Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Balchem. Balchem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerals Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Balchem has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Balchem and Minerals Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balchem 0 1 1 0 2.50 Minerals Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Balchem currently has a consensus price target of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Minerals Technologies has a consensus price target of $84.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.84%. Given Minerals Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than Balchem.

Dividends

Balchem pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Minerals Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Balchem pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Minerals Technologies pays out 733.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Balchem has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Minerals Technologies has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats Balchem on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Its products include spray dried and emulsified powders, extrusion and agglomeration, blended lipid systems, liquid flavor delivery systems, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, and cereal systems, as well as ice cream bases and variegates. This segment also offers specialty vitamin K2; microencapsulation solutions for various applications; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for nutrition and health applications. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products to enhance health and milk production, and delivering nutrient supplements in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which offers enhanced nutrient absorption for various species of production and companion animals; methylsulfonylmethane; and choline chloride, a nutrient for monogastric animal health. The Specialty Products segment distributes ethylene oxide and ammonia primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters for sterilizing re-usable devices. This segment also markets and sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage, as well as to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and chelated minerals for high value crops. It sells its products through sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications. This segment produces limestone and dolomitic limestone used in construction, automotive, and consumer markets for packaging applications. The Engineered Solutions segment provides high-temperature technology products consisting of custom-blended mineral and non-mineral products for casting auto parts, farm and construction equipment, oil and gas production equipment, power generation turbine castings, and rail car components; and environmental and infrastructure products comprising geosynthetic clay lining systems, vapor intrusion mitigation products, sub surface waterproofing systems, green roofs, wastewater remediation, drinking water purification technologies, and drilling products. In addition, this segment provides chromite products; gunnable monolithic refractory products and application systems; monolithic refractory materials and pre-cast refractory shapes; refractory shapes and linings; carbon composite and pyrolitic graphite; and filtration and well testing services. It markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. The company serves in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Minerals Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

