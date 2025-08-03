Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 263 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $3,799,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $103.18 and a one year high of $204.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day moving average is $143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

