Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Trimmed by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock worth $5,674,394,548. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

