Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 199 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.