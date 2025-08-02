Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

