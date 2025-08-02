Wedbush Issues Positive Estimate for Microsoft Earnings

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $524.11 on Friday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $489.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total transaction of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,208,127.76. This represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,520,933. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

