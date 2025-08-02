Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading 3.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $152.59 and last traded at $148.93. 3,905,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 9,487,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.17.

The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 123.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $475,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.