Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

