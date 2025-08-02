VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Helium Advisors LLC

Helium Advisors LLC cut its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,769.9% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 534,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 521,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 578,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,603,000 after acquiring an additional 432,076 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $54.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

