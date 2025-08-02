VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127,937 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 1.9% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $19,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,049,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.88.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

