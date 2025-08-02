UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,664 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

