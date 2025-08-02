Top Shipping Stocks Worth Watching – July 31st

United Parcel Service, Shopify, Blackstone, Etsy, Carrier Global, Rio Tinto, and Expeditors International of Washington are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that own or operate maritime vessels—such as container ships, tankers and bulk carriers—that transport goods by sea. Their performance tends to be cyclical and volatile, driven largely by global trade volumes, freight-rate fluctuations and fuel costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,706,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,710,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,345,124. The company has a market cap of $158.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX stock traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $172.94. 3,414,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,999. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average of $150.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.27. 9,792,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.66. 7,618,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,935. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. Carrier Global has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.75. 4,821,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,501. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIO

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

EXPD stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.30. 2,367,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,942. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Further Reading