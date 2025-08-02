TIAA Trust National Association Sells 3,739 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $124,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.92 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

