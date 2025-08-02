Sun Life Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sun Life Financial Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,040 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73,084 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

