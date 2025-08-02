Schiavi & Co LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schiavi & Co LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.