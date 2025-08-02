Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider – July 31st

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, GameStop, Best Buy, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute virtual reality hardware, software and content. Investing in these equities gives market exposure to firms building VR headsets, immersive gaming platforms, simulation tools and related services. Performance of VR stocks typically reflects advances in technology adoption, content availability and overall consumer or enterprise demand for immersive experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded up $81.40 on Thursday, hitting $776.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,207,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,565,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $696.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.47. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $450.80 and a 52 week high of $784.75.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Shares of U stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.61. 9,716,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,086,746. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 2.29. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 10,966,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,560,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84 and a beta of -0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.91. 1,182,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,384. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

EPAM traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.99. 222,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00.

