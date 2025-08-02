Promising Bank Stocks Worth Watching – July 30th

Invesco QQQ, SoFi Technologies, Vertiv, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and PayPal are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions that represent partial ownership in those companies. Investors buy and sell bank stocks to gain exposure to the banking sector’s profits, which are driven by factors like net interest margins, loan performance, and fee-based income. Because banks are sensitive to interest-rate changes and credit conditions, their stock prices can be more volatile during shifts in monetary policy or economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $569.32. 11,711,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,436,551. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $572.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $541.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.58.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 117,927,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,738,328. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.47. 11,721,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,995. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.98 and a 200 day moving average of $260.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $301.29. The company has a market capitalization of $832.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

PayPal stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,653,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,725. PayPal has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

