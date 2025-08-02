Privium Fund Management B.V. Cuts Stake in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163,023 shares during the quarter. uniQure accounts for 1.6% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned approximately 1.06% of uniQure worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,410,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,987,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 494,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,771,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 794,459 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 8,936.3% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 903,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 893,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $751.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.11. uniQure N.V. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.20. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,387.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure N.V. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, Director Jack Kaye sold 2,112 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,343.55. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Meek sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,045.50. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,144 shares of company stock valued at $322,426. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price objective on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on uniQure from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

