PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,582,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $459,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $502,435,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 68,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $66.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.