PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 31,800 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $631,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $878,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $192.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average is $189.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

