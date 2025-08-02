PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,265,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,899 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $464,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

