PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,165,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,936 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $415,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,061.4% in the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,896,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 22,293,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,154,000 after purchasing an additional 149,649 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

