Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.01% of Nexstar Media Group worth $219,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,227,000 after buying an additional 768,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,460,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 611.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,914,000 after buying an additional 248,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after buying an additional 142,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 352,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 129,647 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $83,781.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,496.50. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $146,907.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,715.25. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ NXST opened at $184.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

