Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,520,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,842,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Mullooly Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $305.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $314.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.00. The company has a market cap of $501.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

