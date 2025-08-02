Mullooly Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 785 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $588.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

