Mirabaud & Cie SA Acquires 1,750 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mirabaud & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mirabaud & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.