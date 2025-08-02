MGO One Seven LLC Has $2 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

PDBC stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

