iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $339,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

