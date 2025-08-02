Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $74,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.33 and a 200 day moving average of $176.52.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
