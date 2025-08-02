Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

