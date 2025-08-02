Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,456,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $679,936,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $474,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.0%

QQQ opened at $553.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $544.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.73. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.