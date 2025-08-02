Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Barings LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 10.7% of Barings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Barings LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco QQQ worth $427,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. NWI Management LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $679,936,000. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $474,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.0%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $553.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.73. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $574.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.