IFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,666 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,448,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 186,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $305.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $314.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.00. The firm has a market cap of $501.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.