IFG Advisory LLC Has $15.83 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,443,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astra Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,217,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

