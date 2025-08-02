IFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,429 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IJR opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

