Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Today – July 31st

Walmart, Home Depot, and Target are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, distribute or retail products and services used in home repair, renovation and maintenance. Investors often view them as a barometer of consumer spending and housing‐market health, since demand for tools, building materials and appliances typically rises when homeowners feel confident about the economy and their personal finances. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,701,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,127,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.93. Walmart has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $781.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,122. The firm has a market cap of $365.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.68.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.56 on Thursday, hitting $100.58. 6,378,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,995,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.87.

