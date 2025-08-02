Helium Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Helium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.9% of Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,352,000 after buying an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.1%

BATS IEFA opened at $81.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.