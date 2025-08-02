Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of FOX by 240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 171,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in FOX by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after buying an additional 292,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in FOX by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $55.54 on Friday. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $58.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. FOX’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

