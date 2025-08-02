Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 529,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,896,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 23.2% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,710,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,266,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,682,000 after buying an additional 2,537,552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

