Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $87.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

