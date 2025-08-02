Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,221,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 33.0% of Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Schiavi & Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Helium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Helium Advisors LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $588.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

