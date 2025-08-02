Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $567.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $567.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

