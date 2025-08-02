Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2,061.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

