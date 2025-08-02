Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Buys 973 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 484,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after acquiring an additional 353,994 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $192.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average is $189.13. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.