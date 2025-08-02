Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 41,919 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.