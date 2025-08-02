DA Davidson Predicts Microsoft’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software giant will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2026 earnings at $14.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.44 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $524.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $259,539,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128,024 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,720,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,343,058,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 564,387.1% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,533,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,743 shares of company stock valued at $27,520,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.