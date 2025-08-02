Commerce Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after purchasing an additional 227,202 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,249,000 after purchasing an additional 493,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,324,000 after purchasing an additional 66,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

