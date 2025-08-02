Barings LLC Purchases Shares of 567,647 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 567,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,806,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,501,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,806,000 after buying an additional 1,150,147 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after acquiring an additional 575,932 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,168,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 698.5% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 479,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $48.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.